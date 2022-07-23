Report: Nets have little interest in 1 team’s Kevin Durant trade pieces

The persistent rumors linking Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors will not go away, but any trade effort appears to have run into a big roadblock.

In a new episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast, via RealGM, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Brooklyn Nets do not appear to have significant interest in taking on key pieces like Jordan Poole or Andrew Wiggins in a Durant deal. The only other assets the Warriors could offer at that point are younger, unproven players that would not be of much interest to Brooklyn.

Wiggins presents an issue of his own. He would likely need to be included in any Durant trade for salary cap purposes, but the Nets could not roster him and Ben Simmons at the same time due to their designated player extensions.

A Durant-Warriors reunion has been rumored since Durant’s trade request, and Steph Curry seemed to be pushing for it at one point. However, Golden State does not appear to be seriously pursuing it at this point. Part of that may be down to how logistically difficult it would be, especially with Brooklyn not terribly eager to take on what the Warriors might be able to offer.