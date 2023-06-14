Western Conference team targeting Brook Lopez?

After spending the 2017-18 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Brook Lopez might just be returning to the West.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that Lopez is a name that has been linked to the Houston Rockets in free agency. Scotto adds that the Rockets’ interest in the former All-Star center has remained “consistent” (but also notes that the Milwaukee Bucks would like to re-sign Lopez).

Lopez, who is now 35, looks like he has a lot of good basketball left in him. He has extended his career by migrating out to the three-point line (37.4 percent this year) and was just named to the All-Defensive First Team too.

The Rockets are obviously a lot further from contention than the Bucks are. But Lopez already won a ring with Milwaukee in 2021, so it might just be about securing as much money as possible before he retires. Houston may also have a big new arrival or two to tempt the seven-footer Lopez with.