Headcase Kevin Porter Jr. ditched Rockets at halftime of loss, drove home

Kevin Porter Jr. is a talented player but notorious for being a headcase. His questionable behavior was on display yet again on Saturday night.

Porter only played 16 minutes in his Houston Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. That’s because he left the Toyota Center at halftime and drove home after he was upset about being called out by a coach, according to reports.

Shams Charania says Rockets assistant coach John Lucas III challenged Porter and other Rockets players at halftime. Porter apparently grew upset, threw an object, and left the arena.

Sources: After Rockets assistant John Lucas called out multiple players including Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood at halftime tonight vs. Nuggets, Porter had a heated exchange with Lucas, threw an object and promptly left the arena – and Wood refused to sub into second half. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2022

Porter wasn’t the only Rockets player to have issues.

Lucas apparently challenged Christian Wood over the big man’s effort. Wood, who did not start the game due to a disciplinary reason, reportedly refused to sub in during the second half.

Sources: Wood was benched to start the loss to Denver after missing a mandatory COVID-19 testing window. Lucas called out entire team at halftime, and focused on Wood's effort level. Porter had a heated exchange with the longtime assistant, and drove out of arena at halftime. https://t.co/24oAwV2GqC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 2, 2022

Houston is now 10-27 and has lost seven in a row. The Rockets have struggled since James Harden forced a trade last year.

Porter has long had attitude and maturity issues. He was traded away by Cleveland to Houston in the first place due to an outburst. You can’t say the Rockets weren’t warned about Porter’s behavior.

Photo: Mar 17, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) looks on during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports