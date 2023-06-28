Kyle Kuzma could reportedly land with unexpected team

Is Kyle Kuzma about to high-step his way back into the Pacific Division?

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports this week that the veteran forward Kuzma has been gaining “plenty of momentum” as a potential target for the Sacramento Kings. Kuzma is officially set to be an unrestricted free agent (after declining his $13 million player option with the Washington Wizards for next season). Fischer adds that the Kings may be armed with over $25 million in cap room to work with.

Sacramento would be a surprising landing spot for Kuzma since they are generally seen as an unfavorable destination for free agents. But the tides are turning now with the Kings winning 48 games (and a division title) this past season to make their very first playoff appearance since 2006. They also figure to have an opening at the forward spot with Harrison Barnes hitting unrestricted free agency.

The 27-year-old Kuzma, who had burly averages of 21.2 points, 7.2 boards, and 3.7 assists per game this past season, does a lot of the same things that Barnes does. He is lengthy, defends well, hits catch-and-shoot threes, and can score with his back to the basket. What is more is that Kuzma thrives as a No. 3 option (on the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and on the Wizards with Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis). That could make him an ideal fit alongside Sacramento’s high-and-low star duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

A young, upstart team with much further to go, the Kings should be very aggressive this offseason in pursuing upgrades for their roster. That might just lead them to Kuzma, whom Sacramento very nearly acquired before.