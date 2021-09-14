Kings call out Bleacher Report on Twitter for disrespecting De’Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings are feeling some type of way after seeing where their guy ranked in a recent viral list.

Bleacher Report released a list on Tuesday re-drafting the 2017 class. Their list had Kings guard De’Aaron Fox ranked sixth behind Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Lonzo Ball, and John Collins.

The Kings reacted to the list on Twitter by saying that whoever made it clearly did not watch basketball.

tell us you don't watch basketball without telling us you don't watch basketball https://t.co/pN90HC48K3 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 14, 2021

Nobody will argue with the placement of Tatum, Mitchell, and Adebayo, all of whom have had a multitude of success in both the regular season and the playoffs. But Collins is the clear No. 2 in Atlanta to Trae Young and struggles to create his own offense consistently. Meanwhile, the slight advantage that Ball has over Fox defensively is nowhere near enough to counterbalance the huge gulf in offensive ability between the two. Fox averaged 25.2 points per game last season, stratospheres above Ball’s 14.6.

The 23-year-old Fox was drafted No. 5 overall in 2017, so the list actually downgraded him somehow. Add that to his longstanding rivalry with Ball, and you can see why the Kings felt compelled to jump to Fox’s defense.