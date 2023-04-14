Kings broadcaster takes shot at Warriors ahead of playoff series

At least one person associated with the Sacramento Kings is not shying away from the team’s upcoming playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

Kings TV broadcaster Kyle Draper took some shots at the Warriors and their fans in a recent radio interview. Draper derided Warriors fans as “new money” and dismissed the Warriors’ history.

"They're not a legacy franchise…they wanna be the Lakers, they wanna be the Celtics, they wanna get that respect." –@KyleDraperTV @DLoAndKC I Mon-Fri 12p-4p

“Warriors fans are new money. They’re first-generation wealth,” Draper said on “D-Lo & KC” on ESPN 1320 Sacramento. “They’re not a legacy franchise. They want to be the Lakers. They want to be the Celtics. They want to get that respect. How do they try to get that respect? They try to put down the Sacramento Kings. 10 years ago, they were the Kings.”

Draper is definitely having some fun here and seems determined to rile up Warriors fans. After all, the Warriors are a founding NBA franchise, and have received plenty of respect from around the NBA universe thanks to their success in the last decade.

The Kings certainly seem to be enjoying the spotlight and aren’t shying away from some big talk ahead of the series. That even goes to the coach, who seems to be following the same strategy.

