Does Klay Thompson have a new team lined up in free agency?

Klay Thompson has only played for one team for his entire NBA career. Could that soon be changing?

The 34-year-old Thompson is an unrestricted free agent and drawing interest from teams other than the Golden State Warriors this offseason. In fact, NBA reporter Marc Stein says there is “strong mutual interest” between Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks.

Strong mutual interest between Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks is expected when free agency opens Sunday, league sources tell The Stein Line. Full story with all the new twists in the Klay Chase: https://t.co/kRFauCsGgZ pic.twitter.com/osVbHgj46l — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 29, 2024

The possibility of Thompson leaving the Warriors for a new team seems increasingly realistic. A different report mentioned the 76ers and Nuggets as potential landing spots for the veteran.

Thompson was the No. 11 overall pick by the Warriors in 2011 and has made five All-Star teams with them. His effectiveness has waned since he returned from knee and achilles injuries that kept him out two consecutive seasons from 2019-2021.

Thompson averaged 17.9 points last season, which was his lowest amount since his second season in the NBA.

The Mavericks are coming off a run to the NBA Finals. They have over $84 million committed to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for next season and are projected to be well over the salary cap for next season.

Dallas just traded 3-point specialist Tim Hardaway Jr. to Detroit to create room to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr. Perhaps they would like to add another 3-pointer specialist in Thompson.