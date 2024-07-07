Klay Thompson’s new jersey number with Mavericks revealed

Klay Thompson is moving past his Golden State Warriors era, and it turns out that he is also moving past his No. 11 era.

The Dallas Mavericks announced on Saturday that Thompson will be wearing the No. 31 jersey for them next season. The news comes days after Dallas acquired the five-time All-Star Thompson in a modest-money sign-and-trade with the Warriors.

No. 31 has been worn by nine other players in Mavs history, most notably Nick Van Exel and Jason Terry (the latter of whom won a Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2009 as well as an NBA title in 2011 as the No. 31 for Dallas).

Thompson has famously worn No. 11 throughout his career, but that number is not available with the Mavs since it is currently in use by Kyrie Irving. In college at Washington State, Thompson wore No. 1, so No. 31 will definitely be a change of pace for him. Those were some of the themes that Thompson hinted at in his emotional farewell post to Warriors fans.