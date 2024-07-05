Klay Thompson sends emotional farewell message to Warriors fans

After 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson is finally moving on and saying his farewells.

Thompson shared an emotional message on Instagram Friday which saw him thank the Warriors organization and fans for his wildly successful tenure there. The message was accompanied by a set of photos and videos that spanned the course of his Golden State career.

“Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about y’all,” Thompson wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region. The best part was not the rings though, it was the friendships I made that will last a lifetime. My family and I would like to thank all of the amazing people who work tirelessly to make the @warriors organization world-class. Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again. Sea captain out.”

Thompson has no need to worry about his Warriors legacy. He was a core member of the team’s dynasty and was a part of four NBA title-winning teams, and the organization has already said it will eventually retire his No. 11. He will play next season with the Dallas Mavericks, but there is no doubt he still has very strong feelings for the Warriors.

There was some definite tension between Thompson and the Warriors as his time with the organization wound down. It sounds like there will not be any long-term grudges here, at least based on this message.