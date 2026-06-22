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Knicks set to make $10 million contract decision on 2025 draft pick

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The New York Knicks are riding high after winning the NBA Finals in five games over the San Antonio Spurs.

However, it’s time to start thinking about the 2026-27 season with the NBA Draft almost here and free agency right around the corner. On Monday, the Knicks agreed to a new contract with 2025 draft pick Mohamed Diawara.

Diawara and the Knicks agreed on a multiyear deal worth $10 million.

Diawara was selected at No. 51 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. He played in 69 regular-season games with seven starts, playing just under 10 minutes per contest.

In the postseason, Diawara played just six games and did not make an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Diawara was a restricted free agent, and Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Knicks youngster was expected to garner heavy interest when the market opened.

So, while it isn’t done just yet, all signs point to Diawara returning to New York for the next couple of seasons, at least, as the Knicks get in front of things with free agency right around the corner.

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