Knicks set to make $10 million contract decision on 2025 draft pick

The New York Knicks are riding high after winning the NBA Finals in five games over the San Antonio Spurs .

However, it’s time to start thinking about the 2026-27 season with the NBA Draft almost here and free agency right around the corner. On Monday, the Knicks agreed to a new contract with 2025 draft pick Mohamed Diawara .

Diawara and the Knicks agreed on a multiyear deal worth $10 million.

Restricted free agent Mohamed Diawara intends to sign a multiyear, $10-plus million deal to return to the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. Diawara — the No. 51 pick in last year's NBA draft — was part of the champion Knicks after spending the season on a standard contract. pic.twitter.com/ZwhQcHelMR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2026

Diawara was selected at No. 51 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. He played in 69 regular-season games with seven starts, playing just under 10 minutes per contest.

In the postseason, Diawara played just six games and did not make an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Diawara was a restricted free agent, and Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Knicks youngster was expected to garner heavy interest when the market opened.

Mohamed Diawara was certainly going to get significant interest from other teams as a restricted free agent, per league sources. Knicks and Diawara are working on eight figure deal to bring the rookie back to NY. Not done, but all signs pointing to it getting done, sources… — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2026

So, while it isn’t done just yet, all signs point to Diawara returning to New York for the next couple of seasons, at least, as the Knicks get in front of things with free agency right around the corner.