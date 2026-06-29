Report: Knicks could make 1 surprising roster decision

The New York Knicks are going to have to do some trimming this summer, but one player may surprisingly end up surviving.

It remains a possibility that New York will bring back guard Jordan Clarkson in free agency this offseason, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reported Sunday. Bondy notes that despite the Knicks’ mandate to avoid the second apron of the luxury tax, a reunion with Clarkson cannot be ruled out.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Clarkson, 34, signed with New York last summer on a one-year deal. He played a small role for the team during the regular season, averaging 8.6 points and 1.3 assists in 17.8 minutes per game across 72 total appearances.

During the Knicks’ NBA championship run this year meanwhile, Clarkson looked especially in over his head. His averages fell to 4.9 points and 0.6 assists in 10.8 minutes per game to go along with 46/21/79 shooting splits (though New York still proceeded to win their first title since 1973).

Knicks owner James Dolan recently explained why he has zero plans of going into the second apron. As a result, at least two notable New York players may not be back with the team next season.

Clarkson is a streaky one-way player who skills are quickly fading and who makes even less sense for the Knicks to retain as they just brought back fellow guard Jose Alvarado on a multi-year deal . The only feasible explanation here might be that Clarkson will settle for a veteran’s minimum (estimated at $3.9 million for him next year) and simply continuing coasting along with New York in a negligible role.