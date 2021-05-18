Report: Knicks hoping to trade for star player during offseason

The New York Knicks finally became relevant again this season in their first year under Tom Thibodeau, and they are hoping to use that to their advantage this summer.

As the Knicks prepare to face the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round of the playoffs, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says their front office is dreaming of landing a star player this offseason. Wojnarowski said on “The Woj Pod” this week that the Knicks have plenty of assets to offer in a trade and are on “disgruntled star alert.”

“I think they’re on disgruntled star alert,” Woj said. “They have draft picks. They’ve got picks coming still from Dallas. They’ve got their own. They’ve got some young players who showed growth with Tom Thibodeau — that might be appealing to people. It depends what level of star becomes available and (whether) you want to cash your chips in if they do. But I think they’re in the conversation now, or have the potential to be in the conversation, as an option for a player who might want out somewhere.”

Wojnarowski said he can’t see any obvious star players that might want a change of scenery at the moment, but “history tells us someone will emerge.”

The Knicks finished 41-31 this season after missing the playoffs the last seven. They’ve gone after almost every big-name free agent in recent years, but they always come up empty. We know they have their eye on some of the top free agents heading into this summer, though a trade may be their best chance to finally land a marquee star.

It seems like New York has already caught the attention of at least one of the NBA’s best young stars. Landing a top free agent or star player via trade would go a long way toward keeping the Knicks on the map.

H/T Bleacher Report