Kristaps Porzingis appears to respond to critics with social media post

Kristaps Porzingis seems to have a message for all those who piled on him this season.

The Dallas Mavericks big man took to Instagram on Saturday to write a message that appeared to be addressed to his haters.

“Going into this offseason with a chip on my shoulder and I’m going to use all this noise to fuel me even more,” Porzingis wrote. “Only focused on what I can control and thats grinding to be better each and every day. I’ll keep smiling and enjoying the process through everything. Thankful for the love and support. [Unicorn] 2.0 incoming.”

The 25-year-old Porzingis’ numbers (20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds a game) actually did not look all that bad this season. But he often seemed like an afterthought in the Mavs’ gameplan, especially in their first-round loss to the LA Clippers where Porzingis was almost invisible. The former All-Star also drew criticisms for playing like a 7-foot-3 shooting guard who floated around aimlessly on the perimeter on offense and did not protect the interior sufficiently on defense.

The latest report we heard was that Porzingis allegedly feels frustrated with his role in Dallas. But it sounds like he is determined to turn things around next season, whether with the Mavs or another team.