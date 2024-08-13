Kyle Filipowski gets surprisingly large contract from Jazz

The Utah Jazz are making Kyle Filipowski’s fall to the second round of the draft worthwhile for him.

Bobby Marks of ESPN reported Monday that the Jazz are giving their rookie center Filipowski a four-year, $12 million contract. Marks adds that it is the biggest contract for any player drafted in the second round in the last two years and has a first-year salary that is comparable to a player who was selected No. 22 overall (Filipowski went with the No. 32 pick).

For the seven-footer Filipowski, 20, the contract is probably commensurate to his basketball skill. He was an All-American as well as a First Team All-ACC selection last season at Duke, averaging 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game as a stretch big. But that is still a surprising rookie contract for Filipowski considering the issues that led to him falling to the second round after once being projected as a late-lottery pick.

NBA teams were said to have some questions about Filipowski’s girlfriend. In particular, Filipowski’s family members publicly accused the girlfriend of grooming him and cutting him off from the rest of the family. Still, the Jazz were comfortable enough to take Filipowski in the second round of the draft and are also now comfortable enough to give him a sizable rookie contract as he tries to make a contribution next season in a crowded Utah frontcourt.