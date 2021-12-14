Kyle Kuzma appears to take another shot at former team Lakers

When Kyle Kuzma left the Los Angeles Lakers, he apparently left his filter behind too.

The Washington Wizards forward appeared to take another shot at his old team on Monday. Kuzma reacted to recent trade rumors involving young Lakers swingman Talen Horton-Tucker.

“Here y’all go again,” Kuzma wrote with a bunch of laughing-face emojis.

Kuzma’s tweet could be interpreted as a shot at the media for creating more rumors about Lakers players. But given the shade that Kuzma has thrown at the Lakers recently, the more likely interpretation is that he was calling out his former team for shopping yet another one of their young talents.

While that would be a pretty petty swipe from Kuzma, it is definitely not untrue. He knows firsthand what it is like to be shopped by the Lakers. In fact, it happened all the time even before Kuzma with ex-Lakers phenoms like Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, and D’Angelo Russell. Every single one eventually got traded by the team, in addition to Kuzma.

It is unclear if the 21-year-old Horton-Tucker will suffer the same fate. But everything seems to be on the table right now for the 15-13 Lakers. They are reportedly in the mix for an intriguing veteran or two via trade.

Photo: Dec 6, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports