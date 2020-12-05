Kyle Kuzma explains why he deleted his Twitter account

Kyle Kuzma currently has an active Twitter account, but he went through a period where he deactivated it. Kuzma has dealt with criticism from fans, including some petitioning to take away his championship ring with the Los Angeles Lakers for not having an active role in helping the team win. Kuzma played to the criticism on social media briefly, but now he seems to be staying away. He explained why he tried to stay away during a radio interview with Jorge Sedano and LZ Granderson on ESPN Radio Los Angeles.

Kuzma talked about how social media is a different type of reality from the real world.

“You fall into a different type of reality, which is social media. … I just try to stay off of it as much as possible. That’s our way to find news, know about what’s going on in the world. When you constantly have to see people say you’re a failure in life … I kind of just live my life and go about it,” Kuzma said.

Kuzma was trying to endear himself to Lakers fans when the NBA season restarted, but towards the end, he wasn’t exactly a fan favorite.

The 25-year-old forward has been with the Lakers for three seasons. He came off the bench last season and saw his stats decrease. He’s currently trading stats for championships.