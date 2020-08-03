Kyle Kuzma has message for long-suffering Lakers fans

Kyle Kuzma had a message for the long-suffering Los Angeles Lakers fans after the team’s win on Monday.

The Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 116-108 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds to help the team lock up the win and the top seed. Kuzma scored nine points in the win, and then shared a tweet for the “real Lakers fans”.

Real laker fans remember the losing seasons. Here ya go #1 — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 4, 2020

Ah, yes, we should all shed a tear for those down-on-their-luck Lakers fans, who have had to go 10 years without a championship. It must be tough for a fan base only having 16 championships.

Kuzma is only in his third season with the team, and they have gone from 35 wins to 37 last season to 51 this year. He wasn’t even part of the team for their four straight seasons of no more than 27 wins between 2014-2017, but he does think about them.

The Lakers are among the top contenders to win the championship this season.