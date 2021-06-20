Kyle Kuzma hints at Lakers departure with Instagram profile change?

There have been rumblings that the Los Angeles Lakers could explore possible trades involving Kyle Kuzma this summer, and the big man might be buying into the rumors.

Kuzma, who signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension late last year, has removed the Lakers from his Instagram profile. Fans and followers noticed that he no longer has “@Lakers” in his bio.

Now Kyle Kuzma has removed “@Lakers” from his IG bio pic.twitter.com/YslPfPfVhD — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) June 18, 2021

It’s unclear if that is Kuzma’s way of sending a message, but the change is noteworthy.

The Lakers seemed committed to Kuzma at one point. He was their one notable young player whom they did not send to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis. However, some feel Kuzma has hit a wall. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged just 12.9 points per game this season. He had increased opportunities when Davis and LeBron James missed significant time with injuries.

Kuzma’s contract extension, which kicks in next season, is viewed as team friendly. That could make him easier to trade if the Lakers decide to go that route.