Kyle Lowry expected to sign with East contender

Kyle Lowry is finally coming home. The Pennsylvania native is reportedly headed to the Philadelphia 76ers after years of being linked to his hometown team.

Lowry has agreed to a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to sign with the Sixers once he clears waivers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Charlotte Hornets G Kyle Lowry has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gfGDln0lJ0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2024

The Villanova alum was shipped to Charlotte in the trade that sent Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat. Lowry has spent the last two and half seasons as the starting point guard of the Heat.

The 37-year-old guard has seen a significant dip in his production this season. His averages have fallen to 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game through 37 games played. All three figures would be Lowry’s lowest since 2009.

The Sixers currently have a rising star in Tyrese Maxey at one of their guard spots. Lowry could conceivably slot next to him in Nick Nurse’s starting lineup to provide Maxey another former All-Star running mate following the departure of James Harden. Lowry could also fill the veteran point guard void off the 76ers’ bench after the team traded away Patrick Beverley to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lowry signing brings in another experienced role player on top of the 76ers’ other savvy addition at the trade deadline.