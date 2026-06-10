Kyrie Irving is being linked to 4 teams in trade rumors

Kyrie Irving is apparently drawing interest from coast to coast.

There are currently four “realistic” trade suitors for the Dallas Mavericks star guard Irving, per a report this week by veteran NBA writer Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. According to Robinson, those four teams are the Detroit Pistons , the Minnesota Timberwolves , the Houston Rockets , and the Los Angeles Lakers .

Irving, a nine-time All-Star at 34 years old, missed all of this season while recovering from an ACL tear. He is signed for $39.5 million next season and also holds a $42.4 million player option for 2027-28.

Over the last several months, the Mavericks have fired GM Nico Harrison, traded away 10-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis , and parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd. As such, many believe that an Irving trade could be next for Dallas as he is the last man standing of sorts from the old regime.

There is, of course, some risk involved when it comes to trading for Irving, who is coming off a devastating injury and roughly 15 months and counting now away from the game. But Irving did recently provide a very encouraging update on his own status, which should put most concerns to rest.

Meanwhile, the Lakers (Luka Doncic), the Pistons (Cade Cunningham ), and the Rockets (a returning Fred VanVleet ) would all have to navigate crowded point guard situations by bringing in Irving. But the PG-needy Timberwolves might actually be the single most logical trade suitor for Irving, especially since Irving reportedly has the endorsement of one major figure in Minnesota.