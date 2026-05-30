Kyrie Irving has an encouraging update on his status

Cooper Flagg has given the Dallas Mavericks and their fans something to feel good about the team’s future. Kyrie Irving , meanwhile, also has some encouraging news on his status after missing the 2025-26 NBA season because of an injury.

During a recent Twitch stream, the nine-time NBA All-Star shared that he’s nearing full recovery from his ACL injury.

“I am definitely close to being over at 100% in terms of my ACL recovery,” the former NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers said. I’m so grateful that I’ve had the time to heal and just experiment with my body more on the court and off the court in the weight room and just pushing myself to the limit.”

Kyrie Irving: “I am definitely close to being over at 100% in terms of my ACL recovery. It’s been a while now…I’m so grateful that I’ve had the time to heal & just experiment with my body more on the court and off the court in the weight room & just pushing myself to the limit.” https://t.co/F45uezvezX pic.twitter.com/BzuugV9fvL — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) May 30, 2026

Irving was among those heavily counted upon to lead the way for the Mavericks after the team shockingly traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February of 2025.

But the former NBA Rookie of the Year suffered a devastating season-ending torn ACL injury less than a month later. Irving spent the whole 2025-26 season sidelined, as he helplessly watched Flagg and the Mavericks struggle on the court and finish the campaign with just a 26-56 record.

There are rumors of a potential Irving trade in the summer, but teams may be wary of the star point guard for a number of reasons.

For one, it remains to be seen how good he can still be after his injury. He also turned 34 in March. In addition, he is due to earn over $39 million in the 2026-27 season, with a $42.4 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign.

H/T Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.