Kyrie Irving calls out reporter over retirement claim

Kyrie Irving thinks something smells fishy with the latest report about him.

The Brooklyn Nets guard called out FS1’s Nick Wright in a tweet this week. Wright reported that Irving would retire if the Nets decided to trade him, citing what Irving’s agents had allegedly been asserting.

Irving fired back by calling Wright “a puppet.”

Wright responded by saying that the ire should be directed towards Irving’s own representation instead of towards him.

Kyrie, if you’re saying you didn’t say you’d retire if you were traded, then your beef is with your representation, not with me, because you and I both know that’s what they’ve told people. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 16, 2021

The trade rumors about the seven-time All-Star Irving seemed to come out of the blue. But Wright’s report seemed at least plausible given Irving’s skillset overlap with Kevin Durant and James Harden as well as Irving’s noted openness to retiring from the game early.

That said, we know that Irving has a major problem with the media, which manifested itself multiple times last season. This latest back-and-forth with Wright is just another example of that.