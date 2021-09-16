 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 16, 2021

Kyrie Irving calls out reporter over retirement claim

September 16, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving thinks something smells fishy with the latest report about him.

The Brooklyn Nets guard called out FS1’s Nick Wright in a tweet this week. Wright reported that Irving would retire if the Nets decided to trade him, citing what Irving’s agents had allegedly been asserting.

Irving fired back by calling Wright “a puppet.”

Wright responded by saying that the ire should be directed towards Irving’s own representation instead of towards him.

The trade rumors about the seven-time All-Star Irving seemed to come out of the blue. But Wright’s report seemed at least plausible given Irving’s skillset overlap with Kevin Durant and James Harden as well as Irving’s noted openness to retiring from the game early.

That said, we know that Irving has a major problem with the media, which manifested itself multiple times last season. This latest back-and-forth with Wright is just another example of that.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus