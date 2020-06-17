Report: Kyrie Irving now feels attacked, scapegoated

Kyrie Irving appears to be playing the victim role to perfection.

Irving is out for the season due to shoulder surgery and will not be joining the Brooklyn Nets when the season resumes in Orlando next month.

Irving is an executive member of the National Basketball Players Association and team representative for the Nets. He voted in favor of the NBA’s plan to resume the season in Orlando, but a week later, he was working against the restart and rallying players to voice concerns. He was described as being two-faced in his behavior — saying one thing and then going behind peoples’ backs.

A report this week said Irving proposed the players start their own league rather than play for NBA owners. Irving reportedly left the Nets’ group chat after that report came out.

On Wednesday, Scoop B reported that Irving now “feels attacked” and scapegoated.

Kyrie Irving's conferece call last week was a vehicle for players to voice concerns about going to Orlando. Irving feels attacked because what went from being a conversation amongst players has become personal and the Nets PG feels skapegoated. pic.twitter.com/ZsDxgABWHj — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) June 17, 2020

This is rich.

The way things have been described, Irving has been a disturber and disruptor of the Orlando plan. He has power within the NBPA to voice concerns yet he voted in favor of the plan, but a week later he was working against it. He is putting the livelihoods of hundreds of his fellow players at stake with his actions and then cries later that he is being attacked and scapegoated? Maybe next time don’t go behind peoples’ backs and try to thwart an entire plan and people won’t be upset with you. He seems to be ignoring that there are consequences to extreme actions. Keep in mind, participating in the resumed season is completely optional for players.