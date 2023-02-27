Report: Kyrie Irving expected to demand max contract in free agency

The Dallas Mavericks took the risk to acquire Kyrie Irving despite him being in the final year of his current contract. That has raised questions about whether or not they will keep him long-term.

The expectation around the NBA is that the Mavericks will ultimately decide to pay Irving, who is likely to ask for a max contract, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

“Kyrie will be on his best behavior until he gets paid; after is a different story,” one executive said. “Unless he and Luka (Doncic) actively despise each other, I don’t see Dallas letting him go.”

Dallas can max out Irving at $272 million over five years, but the expectation is that the main negotiation will be whether the Mavericks offer the full five years or just three.

One thing that has been made clear: whatever the future holds for Irving, he will not be talking about it anytime soon.