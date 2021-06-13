Kyrie Irving ruled out for Game 4 with sprained ankle

The Brooklyn Nets have a major worry going forward, as Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury is severe to keep him out for the remainder of Game 4.

The Nets announced at halftime that Irving will not return to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Milwaukee with what is being called a sprained right ankle.

Kyrie Irving is out for the remainder of the game due to a right ankle sprain. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 13, 2021

Irving landed awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ankle late in the second quarter of Game 4. He was clearly in significant pain all the way to the locker room, even though he was walking under his own power.

An ankle sprain definitely puts Irving’s status in serious doubt going forward in the series, which the Nets led 2-1 going into Sunday. It also means two of the Nets’ big three are currently sidelined, though there is some hope that they’ll get their other injured star back fairly soon.