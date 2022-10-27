La La Anthony shares when her marriage with Carmelo Anthony went wrong

La La Anthony is in the process of divorcing husband Carmelo, though the two have been separated for years. In a recent interview, La La shared when their marriage went wrong.

The two met 19 years ago, were engaged in 2004, and got married in 2010. They have a 15-year-old son together. But things got bad enough to the point that La La moved out of their shared apartment in 2017. Though they reconciled briefly after that, they separated again, and La La filed for divorce last year.

Carmelo’s alleged extramarital affairs contributed to problems in their relationship.

In an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, La La said their marriage took a bad turn when Carmelo was traded to the Knicks.

Melo began his career with the Nuggets and forced a trade in early 2011, ending up in New York City.

“When we lived here [in New York] under all of that [attention], that’s when things became complicated. I think that was kind of the start, now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage,” La La said on the podcast, via the New York Post.

“It is the hardest with the scrutiny and the media and the press, just everything. It is really hard. That’s not the only reason things didn’t work out, but things got tough with New York… just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing.”

La La said that cheating was a big problem in their relationship. She also jokingly advised women not to date athletes if they want to avoid such problems. La La is currently single.

Carmelo is 38 and received some consideration from one team this offseason, but he remains unsigned.