Lakers can breathe sigh of relief after Anthony Davis injury scare

Los Angeles Lakers fans holding their breath Sunday following Anthony Davis’ latest injury may be able to exhale.

Davis exited Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after just 12 minutes of action at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

Davis powered in a putback slam to give the Lakers a 35-30 lead with 25 seconds left in the first quarter. Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson inadvertently hit Davis as he rose up for the slam, which reaggravated Davis’ left eye injury. No foul was called on the play, and Davis was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

They didn't call a foul on this play for Anthony Davis. The disrespect….

The eye issue may not keep Davis out for long — if at all. There is reportedly optimism that the Lakers big man could suit up for his team’s next contest against the Golden State Warriors.

There is optimism that Anthony Davis will be able to return to the lineup on Tuesday against GSW, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN.

Last month, Davis suffered a corneal abrasion during the last Lakers-Warriors matchup. Davis shared the nasty details about what his eye issue was like.

Despite the gruesome injury, Davis didn’t miss any games the first time around.

Davis has played in 74 contests this season with three games to play — just one shy of his career high. The Lakers star has dealt with a few nicks and bruises throughout the season. But Davis, motivated to shed his injury-prone label, has mostly played through any minor issues.

Davis may not have been able to reach his lofty goal he set before the season. But he’s gotten much closer than most of his critics probably expected.