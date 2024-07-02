Report: Lakers interested in assistant with strong ties to Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to build an experienced staff around new head coach JJ Redick, and they reportedly have interest in one potential assistant who has a history with Anthony Davis.

The Lakers have interest in former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry for an assistant coach role under Redick, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sources: Lakers have interest in talking to former NBA coach Alvin Gentry about being an assistant on JJ Redick’s staff. Gentry coached Anthony Davis in New Orleans and his teams were very efficient offensively. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 2, 2024

Gentry was the head coach of the Pelicans for five seasons from 2015-2020. He coached Davis for four seasons, during which Davis established himself as one of the biggest stars in the NBA.

Though Gentry was critical of the way Davis forced his way out of New Orleans, that was five years ago. The fact that the Lakers have interest in Gentry is probably a good indication that there are no hard feelings between Davis and the coach.

Gentry currently works in the Sacramento Kings’ front office. He is not the only former head coach that is receiving consideration for a job on Redick’s staff.