Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”

The failure to progress to 5-on-5 work is a very troublesome sign for Nunn, who missed all of last season with what the team called a bone bruise in his right knee. Most such injuries heal within several months at worst, but it has now been almost ten months since Nunn was first listed with the bruise. All in all, Nunn has not appeared in an NBA game since May 2021, a span of 432 days and counting.

For Nunn, who recently picked up his $5.25 million player option for next season, time is running out for him to make an impact as a Laker. He even urged the fanbase to be patient with his recovery last season … and now six-and-a-half months have passed since that message. It looks like the Lakers faithful will just have to find more patience for Nunn (if they have any left).