Lakers G Avery Bradley opts out of resumed NBA season

Avery Bradley is the latest player to opt out of the NBA’s resumed season in Orlando next month.

Bradley has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he will not be partaking in the restarted season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday night. He joins Portland’s Trevor Ariza and Washington’s Davis Bertans as players who have opted out.

Bradley has been active in social movements and leading calls with Kyrie Irving questioning the restarted season. Woj says Bradley has another reason for not participating: family.

Bradley has a 6-year-old son who reportedly struggles to recover from respiratory illnesses. Woj says it’s unlikely the young boy would have been cleared to join the NBA “bubble” in Orlando.

The 29-year-old guard started in 44 of the Lakers’ 49 games this season and averaged 8.6 points in 24.2 minutes per game.