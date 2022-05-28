Lakers hire new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have themselves a new head coach.

The Lakers interviewed Darvin Ham on Friday and offered him the job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ham is getting a four-year deal.

Ham, 48, had been an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2018. Prior to that, he was an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks, and he also had a stint with the Lakers from 2011-2013.

Once well known for his dunking abilities in college at Texas Tech, Ham bounced around the NBA from 1996-2005 before going into coaching in 2008.

The word over the past few weeks has been that Ham was the leader for the job. However, a recent report said that some others wanted a more experienced head coach rather than a first-timer like Ham.