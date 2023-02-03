Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions.

The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

While Westbrook has settled into his new role and is a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Haynes says the Lakers remain open to trading the 34-year-old. They are looking into numerous trade scenarios involving players other than Westbrook and have had talks with most teams in the league.

There was a point last season when the thought of Westbrook remaining with the Lakers seemed laughable. He has been available since, but L.A. is unwilling to include a future first-round pick in any potential trade involving Westbrook. With the point guard averaging 15.7 points, 7.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds off the bench this season, the Lakers are probably less inclined to offer a first-round pick unless the return is substantial.

The Lakers are 25-28 and have Anthony Davis back from his foot injury. They also landed a former lottery pick in a recent trade to bolster their frontcourt. We doubt they are desperate to trade Westbrook, especially if the move does not drastically improve their already slim title chances.