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Lakers land star big man in blockbuster trade with Jazz

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Walker Kessler points
Dec 8, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

It was only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Lakers made a splash during free agency, and that happened on Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers are acquiring center Walker Kessler in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. The Lakers are sending two first-round picks and a pair of pick swaps in exchange for Kessler.

Kessler is also signing a massive four-year deal worth $130 million to be running mates with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Kessler’s future with the Jazz was in question going into free agency, and the Lakers were immediately identified as a target for the Jazz star. LeBron James also announced on Tuesday that he would play elsewhere next season, which freed up money for the Lakers to explore other free agents on the market.

Kessler turns 25 years old in July, and he was a first-round pick in 2022 who has spent his entire NBA career with the Jazz up until now.

The Lakers needed to add a big man and Doncic made it clear that he wanted a center who could fit alongside him, and Kessler fits that mold perfectly.

Kessler played just five games last season due to undergoing season-ending surgery for a torn labrum, but if he can stay healthy, this could be a major move for LA.

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