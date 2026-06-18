Luka Doncic has told Lakers to make 1 big change to roster

Luka Doncic is definitely the centerpiece of the Los Angeles Lakers , and he is making the roster demands to back that up.

Doncic has made one clear roster request of GM Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick. He wants a star center to complement his game, and has asked the Lakers to find one.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” a source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The desire is, in fact, nothing new. The Lakers have been trying to find the right fit at center for well over a year. They thought they found it in Mark Williams , but they called off a trade for him due to medical concerns. Last season, they tried to make things work with Deandre Ayton , but he proved a poor fit and faced serious questions about his effort throughout his tenure with the team.

The Lakers have a long to-do list this offseason. They want to try and keep LeBron James and Austin Reaves while pursuing roster upgrades elsewhere. Doncic has given them plenty to consider, but it is very clear what he thinks their priority should be.

While the Lakers have been linked to a few centers this offseason, they would not necessarily be characterized as “A-list.” Those are hard to find, and the team simply might not have the financial flexibility to land one.