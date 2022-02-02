Lakers looking to sign one of LeBron James’ old Eastern Conference rivals?

LeBron James may be ready to team up with a former rival like Maverick teaming up with Iceman in “Top Gun.”

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday that the Lakers have been mentioned as a suitor for former All-Star forward Paul Millsap should Millsap reach the buyout market. Fischer does add though that there is a belief that Millsap may prefer to land with the Chicago Bulls instead.

The 36-year-old Millsap has received little playing time this season from the Brooklyn Nets and is now set to part ways with them. He was James’ rival in the Eastern Conference for many seasons thanks to his time with the Atlanta Hawks. Millsap’s Hawks faced James’ Cleveland Cavaliers two straight years in the playoffs in 2015 and 2016 (losing both times). Millsap was also on the receiving end of one of the biggest dunks of James’ career back in 2013.

Granted, there is no guarantee that Millsap would reciprocate the interest here since the Lakers are just 24-27 this season. The Bulls are much closer to title contention, as is this team that was previously linked to Millsap.

Photo: Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports