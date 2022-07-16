Report: Lakers unwilling to trade 1 player in Patrick Beverley talks

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have been linked to veteran guard Patrick Beverley, but the team is apparently balking at including one specific player in any deal.

The Lakers have no interest in swapping Talen Horton-Tucker for Beverley, as has been rumored, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The Lakers are looking to get younger and faster, and giving up Horton-Tucker for Bradley would be moving in the opposite direction.

The Utah Jazz added Beverley as part of the Rudy Gobert trade, but do not appear intent on keeping the veteran guard as they overhaul their roster. The Lakers are one of two contenders named as a possible destination for the agitator, but the Jazz may find themselves disappointed if they are expecting to get any real value for him.

Horton-Tucker is only 21 and averaged 25 minutes per game for the Lakers last season, a rare young player handling rotation minutes on an old team. Of course, the Lakers may prefer to save him for a trade they would be more eager to do, too.