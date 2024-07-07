Lakers reuniting with coach from Frank Vogel era

The Los Angeles Lakers are running it back with a coach who helped bring them their last NBA championship.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this weekend that the Lakers are reuniting with assistant coach Greg St. Jean. The veteran NBA assistant St. Jean will now be serving as an assistant on the staff of Lakers rookie head coach JJ Redick.

St. Jean, the son of former Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors head coach Garry St. Jean, was originally hired by the Lakers as a player development coach under Frank Vogel during the 2019-20 campaign. The Lakers would go on to win the NBA title that year, and St. Jean later left to serve as an assistant coach under Jason Kidd on the Dallas Mavericks and then as an assistant under Vogel again on the Phoenix Suns.

With ex-NBA forward-turned-assistant DeMarre Carroll leaving the Lakers days ago to become an assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers, there is a fresh opening on staff for St. John to fill. He now becomes part of a Dream Team of sorts under Redick that also includes two notable former head coaches.