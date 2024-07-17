Lakers to reunite JJ Redick with figure from his Orlando Magic days

As JJ Redick begins his NBA coaching career, he will be getting support from someone who was around when he began his NBA playing career.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to add veteran assistant coach Bob Beyer to the staff of their new head coach Redick. Buha adds that Beyer has been at multiple Lakers Summer League games this year, sitting alongside the coaching staff.

Beyer, 62, has nearly two decades of NBA assistant coaching experience with nine different teams in total. That included a stint with the Orlando Magic from 2007-12, overlapping him with Redick (who began his playing career with the Magic). The two even made the NBA Finals together in 2009.

Most recently, Beyer spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets. Now it looks like he will be reuniting with Redick in L.A. and joining a Lakers staff that already includes some well-known former NBA head coaches.