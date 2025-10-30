Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

LaMelo Ball fined $35,000 by the NBA

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
LaMelo Ball looking on
Dec 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. The Hornets defeated the Lakers 134-130. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball has been fined by the NBA over a gesture he made during Tuesday night’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.

The NBA announced on Thursday that Ball has been fined $35,000 for making an “obscene gesture” during his team’s 144-117 loss to the Heat.

Ball drove to the lane and was called for a charge with just over 4 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the game on Tuesday. Immediately after the call was made, he turned in the direction of an official and very briefly stuck up his middle finger.

The official saw the gesture, and Ball was given a technical foul.

The NBA’s announcement did not specify that Ball gave the middle finger to a referee, likely because there is no way to prove where the vulgar gesture was being directed. Either way, it was a violation of league rules and led to a fine for the star point guard.

Ball has played well through the early part of the season. He is averaging 26.3 points, 9.5 assists and 8.3 rebounds across four games. The Hornets are coming off a disappointing 19-63 season, and there has been speculation that they could decide to move on from Ball.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App