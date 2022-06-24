LaMelo Ball roasts Chet Holmgren over draft outfit

Chet Holmgren’s draft day look definitely ain’t it for one current NBA star.

The former Gonzaga star showed up to Thursday’s NBA Draft wearing an all-black suit. Holmgren explained his outfit in a video posted to the NBA’s official Twitter page. Namely, Holmgren touched on the chain that he was wearing — a pair of dice set to three and four because Holmgren wore No. 34 in college and No. 7 for Team USA (three plus four equaling seven).

“I'm big on betting on myself.” 🎲 Chet Holmgren explains his Draft night fit! 2022 #NBADraft presented by State Farm: tonight at 8pm/et on ABC & ESPN. pic.twitter.com/d6RvXkqU3y — NBA (@NBA) June 23, 2022

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was not feeling Holmgren’s fit though and roasted Holmgren in a tweet.

“he actin up,” wrote Ball. “i kno tht ain’t a 7 on his neck.”

he actin up 😂💯 i kno tht ain’t a 7 on his neck 💀💯💯💯 https://t.co/gqNVGyGInq — Melo (@MELOD1P) June 23, 2022

The seven-footer Holmgren ended up going No. 2 overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder, meaning Ball will only have to play him a couple times a year.

Though it is unclear if Ball was referring to this, you actually do not want to roll a seven if you are shooting craps because it means the end of your turn. When it comes to the sense of fashion though, you can be the judge of if Ball has a better one than Holmgren does.