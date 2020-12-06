Larsa Pippen hits back at critics in wake of Malik Beasley drama

Larsa Pippen has yet to directly address the photos that surfaced showing her holding hands with Malik Beasley, but she continues to post cryptic messages about the situation on social media.

Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, appeared to address the drama multiple times on Instagram over the weekend. Her latest post on Sunday was a message about “dealing with heartache.”

Pippen also appeared to hit back at her critics on her Instagram story on Saturday.

“Don’t judge me until you know me. Don’t underestimate me unless you challenge me. And don’t talk about me until you’ve talked to me,” she wrote, according to Jessica Bennett of Page Six.

Photos of Pippen and Beasley holding hands were published earlier this week, and the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s wife has since filed for divorce. Pippen has tried to downplay the photos like nothing is going on.

As if the situation isn’t already heated enough, another rumor has surfaced that Beasley’s wife cheated on him with an NFL player.