Report addresses whether Larsa Pippen is dating Michael Jordan’s son

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus were spotted out together at a restaurant in Miami over the weekend, but apparently the two were only there as friends.

TMZ, which posted the original photos of Pippen and Jordan on what was described as some sort of double date, reported in a follow-up on Tuesday that the two are not a couple. Larsa and Marcus apparently share mutual friends, so they were just hanging out socially.

Pippen, 47, finalized her divorce from ex-husband Scottie earlier this year. Scottie has been highly critical of MJ in recent years, which added another element of intrigue when Larsa was spotted with Jordan’s son.

After her split from Scottie, Larsa dated NBA star Malik Beasley for a while. She called that a mistake and said she was trying to move away from dating athletes. Apparently she is not dating the son of one of the most famous athletes in history, either.