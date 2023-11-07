LeBron James makes admission about ‘The Decision’ to leave Cavs

LeBron James is a decade removed from his last season with the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers star spoke openly Monday about his infamous 2010 decision — 13 years after his move from Akron, Ohio to South Beach.

James fielded questions from reporters following the Lakers’ morning shootaround at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla.

The 4-time MVP reflected on his memorable stint with the Heat, which yielded him two championships and four NBA Finals appearances. James said that the chance to win titles was the lone reason for his move.

The Ohio native also opened up about the futility of his efforts to win with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in his career. The lack of success during his early years ultimately pushed him to leave in free agency.

“[Winning championships] was the only reason I teamed up with [Dwyane] Wade and [Chris] Bosh. Because I felt like I couldn’t do it in Cleveland,” said James, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “We couldn’t. … I tried to recruit guys to come to Cleveland. I tried to go and help the upstairs and it wasn’t happening. So I had an opportunity to be a free agent so I did what I thought was best.”

James famously announced his 2010 departure from the Cavs during a 75-minute ESPN program entitled “The Decision.”

At that point in time, James’ supporting casts mostly consisted of low-tier stars like Mo Williams and Zydrunas Ilgauskas or past-their-prime veterans like Shaquille O’Neal and Antawn Jamison.

James’ decision proved to be a positive one. He won his first two rings with the Heat and gave the Cavs space to build up their roster before James returned in 2015. Delayed gratification came for James and Cavs fans in the form of the 2016 title that they won over the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers star is now in his 21st NBA season. But at age 38, James continues to generate moments that leave fans in awe.