LeBron James’ hilarious plan for Bronny from 2017 resurfaces

LeBron James’ dream of teaming up with his son Bronny James in the NBA has finally come to life. But seven years ago, the James patriarch had a much humorous vision of his eldest son’s then-potential NBA career.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers picked Bronny James 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.

A few days later, a 2017 interview LeBron James did with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin resurfaced on NBA Reddit. In the article, James talked about playing against his son rather than with him. He also had a game plan in mind once they finally faced off: foul the ‘s–t’ out of him.

“I know I won’t be able to play at this level forever,” James told McMenamin in 2017. “But I damn sure would love to stick around if my oldest son can have an opportunity to play against me. That’d be, that’d be the icing on the cake right there.

“I’ll foul the s— out of him! I’d give him all six fouls. I’d foul the s— out of Bronny, man.”

James was still just 32 years old back then, while Bronny was a mere 13 years old. The idea of LeBron playing in the NBA once Bronny came of age may have been less realistic at the time. King James was clearly joking about the idea.

But ahead of his age-40 season, LeBron James continues to defy Father Time. In 71 games last season, LeBron averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists on 54% shooting and a career-high 41.0% from three-point range.