LeBron James shares big update on son Bronny’s health

It has been two full months since Bronny James collapsed on the court during USC practice, but it is unclear when he might rejoin the team for basketball activities. The latest update from his father is a promising one.

At Los Angeles Lakers media day on Monday, LeBron James told reporters that Bronny has been rehabbing “to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC.”

Lakers’ LeBron James on his son Bronny (heart): “He has began his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. It was a successful surgery that he had. He’s on the up and up.” pic.twitter.com/1s1OrDUn20 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 2, 2023

“It was a successful surgery that he had. He’s on the up and up,” LeBron said. “It was definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other. We stuck behind each other and gave Bronny strength throughout the process. We’re happy to see where he is today and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him.”

USC head coach Andy Enfield told reporters last week that Bronny has been “doing very well” overall and attending classes. Enfield said he could not comment on anything medically but that Bronny has not yet been practicing with the Trojans.

LeBron’s comments on Monday were the first clear indication that Bronny is planning to play for USC this season.

Bronny, 18, suffered cardiac arrest during USC practice on July 24. The cause of the sudden medical episode was revealed a month later. Doctors are confident Bronny will make a full recovery, and LeBron sounds confident his son will continue his collegiate basketball career.