 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 15, 2022

LeBron James calls Celtics fans racist

July 15, 2022
by Alex Evans
LeBron James in a purple Lakers sweater

Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Boston sports fans are notoriously tough on opposing players, and LeBron James is no exception.

On the latest edition of “The Shop” released on Friday, James was asked about cities where he dislikes playing. James mentioned Boston, and did not mince words in expressing why he hates playing there the most.

“They’re racist as f–k,” James said. “They will say anything. I don’t mind it. If I hear someone close by, I check them real quick and move on to the game.”

James also brought up an incident where a fan spilled beer on him as he was walking off the floor at TD Garden following Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals (see video here).

While James said that he is mostly able to ignore any unkind remarks from Boston fans, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors found it difficult to do so during this year’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics fans had a profane chant for Green during Game 3 (see video here), which drew criticism from Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr. Green’s wife also complained about Celtics fans, and was especially critical about Boston fans being allowed to hurl obscenities at players without any punishment from the NBA.

H/T Bleacher Report

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus