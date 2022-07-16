LeBron James calls Celtics fans racist

Boston sports fans are notoriously tough on opposing players, and LeBron James is no exception.

On the latest edition of “The Shop” released on Friday, James was asked about cities where he dislikes playing. James mentioned Boston, and did not mince words in expressing why he hates playing there the most.

“They’re racist as f–k,” James said. “They will say anything. I don’t mind it. If I hear someone close by, I check them real quick and move on to the game.”

James also brought up an incident where a fan spilled beer on him as he was walking off the floor at TD Garden following Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals (see video here).

While James said that he is mostly able to ignore any unkind remarks from Boston fans, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors found it difficult to do so during this year’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics fans had a profane chant for Green during Game 3 (see video here), which drew criticism from Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr. Green’s wife also complained about Celtics fans, and was especially critical about Boston fans being allowed to hurl obscenities at players without any punishment from the NBA.

H/T Bleacher Report