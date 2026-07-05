New photo of LeBron James sparks speculation about his next team

Those looking for clues regarding LeBron James ’ next destination think they found a big one on Saturday.

James recently spent time with his St. Vincent St. Mary high school basketball teammates in Akron, via photos posted by ESPN Cleveland. Notably, the assembled group included current Cleveland Cavaliers assistant GM Brandon Weems, with whom LeBron is known to be close.

LeBron James with his St. Vincent St Mary teammates – including Cavs assistant GM Brandon Weems – in Akron last night 👀 https://t.co/pSaygTBtgu pic.twitter.com/iBRPjLLvxq — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 5, 2026

It is not exactly a secret that James still has a lot of affection for his hometown and the people he played with in high school. Given the context, however, many took it as a sign that the Cavaliers are in pole position to bring James back to the organization for a third spell.

James’ agent Rich Paul even cited Weems as a major selling point for the Cavaliers, describing Weems as “basically LeBron’s brother.”

Reports Saturday indicated that those around the league think James returning to Cleveland is the most likely scenario. James and his camp are not giving any specific hints, but the context clues are certainly there to support that thinking.