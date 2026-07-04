1 team is believed to be the favorite to sign LeBron James

LeBron James is keeping things close to the vest when it comes to his next team, but rival front offices around the NBA have a suspicion that he is leaning one way in particular.

There is a “growing belief” among the teams pursuing James that the Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorite to sign him, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. They believe that the opportunity to finish his career with the team he started with holds a strong appeal to the superstar.

To be clear, there are no indications that James has actually made his decision yet. Several teams, including a few outsiders, are making a real push to sign him. James’ camp seems willing to hear out those pitches, at least for the time being.

The Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors are the two teams that have been most consistently linked with James. The ties to Cleveland are obvious, but the chance to play with Steph Curry was Golden State’s big selling point.

James’ agent Rich Paul suggested on Saturday that a decision is not close, and it may still be several days before James decides where to go. The rumors should continue at a fever pitch until then.