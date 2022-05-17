LeBron James addresses how much longer he will continue to play

LeBron James is still performing at an elite level. The 37-year-old averaged 30.3 points and 6.2 assists in 56 games this past season.

Still, with a few injuries forcing him to miss some time in 2021, and the fact that he is not getting any younger, questions remain about how much longer LeBron will play in the NBA.

During a Twitter Q&A on Monday initiated by LeBron, the 18-time All-Star was asked by one of his followers how many more years he’ll continue to play.

LeBron didn’t divulge any specifics in his answer, but did hint that he’s nowhere close to being done.

“The way I feel, I can go on for a min to be honest,” James wrote. “It’s really up to me and my mental staying fresh/sharp! I’m still psycho driven!”

It is well known that LeBron wants to play with his oldest son Bronny, a rising senior in high school.

Assuming that Bronny will be a one-and-done college player, LeBron will have to play at least three more seasons.

LeBron reaffirmed his plans to play with Bronny during the Q&A as well.

Regardless of the fact that he wants to play with his son, LeBron’s desire to return to the NBA Finals following the Lakers’ disappointing 33-49 season may be enough motivation for him to stick around for a while longer.