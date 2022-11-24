LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral

LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed.

In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.

so this why LeBron been out the last 5 games pic.twitter.com/WZaVWMgqOz — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 24, 2022

Based on those photos, the similarities are a bit eerie. The beard and even the hairline look almost identical to James’ (though maybe not the build).

Granted, the Cameroonian player was not, in fact, James’ long-lost younger brother. Instead it was 23-year-old forward Bryan Mbeumo, who also plays at the club level for Brentford in the English Premier League.

Nevertheless, the post quickly blew up on social media, eventually making its way to James himself. “I mean I got work to do in other places too,” James wrote on Instagram in response to the post.

THIS IS MY PEAK pic.twitter.com/pqHHd7FjgS — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 24, 2022

For reference, here is what Mbeumo looks like from normal angles. You can see that the resemblance to James fades a little bit.

Mbeumo played 81 minutes for Cameroon on Thursday before being subbed off. Switzerland ultimately won 1-0. Perhaps that is the best impression that one can do of James and the Lakers, who are doing a lot of losing right now.